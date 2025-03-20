PDS Planning Inc Acquires Shares of 29,688 ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in ICL Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 35.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 223.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 10,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ICL shares. Barclays increased their target price on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

ICL Group Price Performance

Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.97. ICL Group Ltd has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. ICL Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Equities analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.0403 dividend. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

