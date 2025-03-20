PDS Planning Inc Buys New Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in DoorDash by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.
DoorDash Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of DASH stock opened at $190.66 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $215.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.93 and its 200-day moving average is $168.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 706.15 and a beta of 1.70.
In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 8,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $1,651,200.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,162 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,208.90. The trade was a 7.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total value of $3,370,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 925,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,927,663.66. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 363,730 shares of company stock valued at $63,922,178. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.
