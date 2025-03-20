PDS Planning Inc Has $236,000 Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

PDS Planning Inc trimmed its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in JD.com were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at $348,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after buying an additional 174,966 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JD.com by 85.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD stock opened at $44.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.68. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.13%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JD. UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price target on JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of JD.com in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.64.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

