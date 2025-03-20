PDS Planning Inc Invests $35,000 in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IQ. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iQIYI by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 701,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iQIYI by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on IQ shares. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of iQIYI from $2.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. HSBC raised shares of iQIYI from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.15 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of iQIYI from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.91.

iQIYI Stock Performance

Shares of IQ opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.45. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.80.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $919.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. iQIYI had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

