Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 352000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Pelangio Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75. The company has a market cap of C$10.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03.

About Pelangio Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pelangio Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pelangio Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.