Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $28.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.46. Penns Woods Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.39.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 9.26%.

Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 471.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 7,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

