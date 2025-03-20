Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, Zacks reports.

Perpetua Resources Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PPTA traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.65. 242,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,257. Perpetua Resources has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23. The firm has a market cap of $819.54 million, a P/E ratio of -52.80 and a beta of 0.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPTA. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Insider Transactions at Perpetua Resources

In other news, Director Robert Alan Dean acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,200. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alan Douglas Haslam sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $96,096.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,650.12. This represents a 13.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,230 shares of company stock worth $166,582 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

