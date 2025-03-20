Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.90 and last traded at C$2.88, with a volume of 6551 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.87.
The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.47.
Perseus Mining Ltd is engaged in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of gold properties in West Africa. The company projects are Sissingue Gold Mine, Edikan Gold Mine in Ghana, and Yaoure Gold Project.
