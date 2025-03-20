Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Lifted by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 15.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,791,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,783,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,333.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 34,159 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 195,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $749,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,354.12. The trade was a 19.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 40,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.06, for a total transaction of $6,058,245.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 561,349 shares in the company, valued at $83,674,681.94. This represents a 6.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,822 shares of company stock valued at $19,655,585 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $154.27 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.82 and a 1 year high of $159.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on PM shares. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.56.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

