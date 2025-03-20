Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Viawealth LLC

Viawealth LLC decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $2,791,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $3,783,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,333.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 34,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 195,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $5,954,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 547,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,495,308.62. This represents a 6.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $749,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,354.12. This trade represents a 19.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,822 shares of company stock worth $19,655,585 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.3 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $154.27 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.82 and a 12 month high of $159.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.80. The stock has a market cap of $239.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. Barclays upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.56.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

