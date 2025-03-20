Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 45.40 ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Phoenix Group had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 2.10%.

Phoenix Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:PHNX traded down GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 572.50 ($7.45). 7,602,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,764,418. Phoenix Group has a one year low of GBX 475 ($6.18) and a one year high of GBX 590 ($7.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 514.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 519.35.

Phoenix Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a GBX 27.35 ($0.36) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $26.65. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -101.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.46) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phoenix Group news, insider Andrew Briggs sold 151,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 582 ($7.57), for a total transaction of £882,230.52 ($1,147,691.58). 14.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix is the UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement business with c. £300 billion of assets under administration and c. 12 million customers.

We are a constituent of the FTSE 100 with c. 7,800 colleagues and offer a broad range of products to support people across all stages of the savings life cycle.

We are a growing and sustainable business with a clear purpose – helping people secure a life of possibilities.

