Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.19, Zacks reports. Phunware had a negative net margin of 867.61% and a negative return on equity of 244.22%.
Phunware Price Performance
PHUN traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 184,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. Phunware has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.59.
About Phunware
