Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.19, Zacks reports. Phunware had a negative net margin of 867.61% and a negative return on equity of 244.22%.

Phunware Price Performance

PHUN traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 184,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. Phunware has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.59.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include mobile software and application transaction solutions comprise integration of software development kit (SDK) licenses, which consists of analytics that offers data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging, which enables brands to send messages; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services, such as mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

