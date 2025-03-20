PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 631,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,690 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PMX. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 864,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 60,052 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the third quarter worth $361,000. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance

NYSE PMX opened at $7.18 on Thursday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $8.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.69.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Announces Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%.

(Free Report)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.