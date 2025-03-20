Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 276,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the February 13th total of 344,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on PIPR shares. StockNews.com cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance
NYSE:PIPR traded up $5.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.90. The stock had a trading volume of 78,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,113. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $183.58 and a fifty-two week high of $351.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.68 and its 200 day moving average is $294.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.46.
Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.
Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.44%.
Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile
Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.
