PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Receives $3.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.20.

MYPS has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on PLAYSTUDIOS from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,381,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 368,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 15,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 12,472 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 932.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,321,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,071 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 786,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 44,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MYPS opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $162.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.84, a PEG ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.81.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

