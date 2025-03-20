PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Receives $3.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.20.
MYPS has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on PLAYSTUDIOS from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on PLAYSTUDIOS
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PLAYSTUDIOS Trading Up 4.0 %
NASDAQ MYPS opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $162.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.84, a PEG ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.81.
PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PLAYSTUDIOS
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.