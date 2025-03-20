Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Short Interest Up 16.8% in February

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 4,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playtika

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Playtika by 23,814.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 666,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 663,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,317,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,564,000 after buying an additional 150,878 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Playtika by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,137,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,010,000 after buying an additional 142,112 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Playtika by 102.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 40,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Playtika by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 75,702 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playtika Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLTK traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.48. 947,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,927. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average is $7.32. Playtika has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Playtika Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Playtika in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Baird R W downgraded Playtika from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie cut their price target on Playtika from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Playtika from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Playtika presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.32.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

