PMV Pharmaceuticals’ (PMVP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 290.63% from the stock’s previous close.
PMV Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PMVP opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $66.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.45.
PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About PMV Pharmaceuticals
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. It's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.
