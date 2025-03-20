POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Trading Up 12.8% – Still a Buy?

Shares of POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report) traded up 12.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$6.43 and last traded at C$6.24. 81,106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 149,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.53.

POET Technologies Stock Up 9.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$298.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Lee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.54, for a total value of C$47,682.00. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. The company offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

