Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Power REIT Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE PW opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Power REIT has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power REIT

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Power REIT stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.72% of Power REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.