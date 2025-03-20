Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Monday, April 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

Preformed Line Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLPC opened at $152.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.71 million, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.62. Preformed Line Products has a 1-year low of $109.01 and a 1-year high of $154.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.07.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $167.12 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 5.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

