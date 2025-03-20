Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 1,000 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 521.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 825.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,966.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DECK opened at $119.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.87 and a 200 day moving average of $164.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,978.24. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

