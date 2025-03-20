Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Position Increased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 7,833.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,169,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,858,000 after purchasing an additional 271,645 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Privia Health Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,824,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,868,000 after acquiring an additional 958,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Privia Health Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,986,000 after acquiring an additional 23,178 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Privia Health Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,300,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,092,000 after acquiring an additional 28,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Privia Health Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,133,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,167,000 after acquiring an additional 69,649 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Privia Health Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.98. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 236.42, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Privia Health Group
Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.
