Promising Cannabis Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 20th

Aurora Cannabis, Innovative Industrial Properties, Tilray, Canopy Growth, and Gibraltar Industries are the five Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares in companies that cultivate, produce, distribute, or provide ancillary services to the legal cannabis industry. These stocks offer investors exposure to the emerging market in both medicinal and recreational cannabis, though they can be subject to significant regulatory and market fluctuations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

Shares of ACB traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.72. 2,508,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,229,872. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $9.35. The company has a market cap of $264.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.36 and a beta of 1.70.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Shares of IIPR traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.36. 99,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,715. The company has a current ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.12. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $62.45 and a 52 week high of $138.35. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.49.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

TLRY stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,161,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,313,915. The firm has a market cap of $605.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.54. Tilray has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

CGC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,181,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,439,431. The firm has a market cap of $183.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.52. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26.

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

ROCK stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.17. The company had a trading volume of 63,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,382. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.20. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $55.31 and a 12 month high of $81.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.85.

