Promising Video Game Stocks To Follow Today – March 19th

Walmart, Target, Take-Two Interactive Software, Five Below, and TKO Group are the five Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares in companies that develop, publish, or support video games and related hardware and software. These stocks allow investors to participate in the growth and evolution of the gaming industry, where success can be driven by popular game releases, innovative technology, and evolving consumer trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $85.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,132,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,837,840. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $690.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE TGT traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $104.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,235,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,792. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.95. Target has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $181.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $3.38 on Wednesday, reaching $207.70. The company had a trading volume of 489,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,887. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.86. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $218.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $74.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,269,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,492. Five Below has a 12 month low of $64.87 and a 12 month high of $209.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIVE

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Shares of NYSE:TKO traded up $3.05 on Wednesday, reaching $148.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,248. TKO Group has a 52-week low of $80.03 and a 52-week high of $179.09. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -353.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TKO

Featured Stories