ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 188,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after acquiring an additional 116,470 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth about $217,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after buying an additional 19,641 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $101.91 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $94.83 and a one year high of $108.79. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.72.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Dividend Announcement

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5863 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

