ProVise Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,438 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
BSV stock opened at $78.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.58 and a 200 day moving average of $77.73. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.72 and a 52 week high of $79.02.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
