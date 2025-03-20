ProVise Management Group LLC Has $392,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,355 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 9,960.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at General Motors
In other General Motors news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at $694,751.24. This trade represents a 700.12 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GM
General Motors Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. General Motors has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day moving average is $50.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42.
General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
General Motors Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 7.80%.
General Motors Profile
General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than General Motors
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).
Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.