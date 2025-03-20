ProVise Management Group LLC Has $840,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 203,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $90.01 on Thursday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $99.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.04.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.