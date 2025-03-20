ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 12,718 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,718 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $175.37 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $158.83 and a 12-month high of $188.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.07.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

