ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 158 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 747,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,147.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 542,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,500,000 after acquiring an additional 531,672 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,201,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 274,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25,304.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 248,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,160,000 after purchasing an additional 247,986 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $267.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.71. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $250.07 and a one year high of $289.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.21.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.