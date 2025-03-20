ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 328 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $66.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $58.09 and a 1 year high of $72.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.95.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

