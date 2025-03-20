ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 3,818 Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 19,778 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 50,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolfstich Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,880,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $863.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.64. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.59.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

