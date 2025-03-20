PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $172.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $144.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.13.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $65.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.38. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PVH has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $141.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.22%.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,186 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $336,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,366.50. The trade was a 12.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $6,950,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

