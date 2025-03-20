Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01, Zacks reports.

Pyxis Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of PYXS opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.11. Pyxis Oncology has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $6.18.

Institutional Trading of Pyxis Oncology

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pyxis Oncology stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.09% of Pyxis Oncology worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 39.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PYXS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair cut Pyxis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

