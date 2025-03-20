Q1 EPS Estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals Lifted by B. Riley

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, March 19th. B. Riley analyst M. El-Saadi now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.53 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ETON opened at $14.88 on Thursday. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.64 million, a P/E ratio of -67.64 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETON. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 32,365 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

