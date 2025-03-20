Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Position Cut by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 10,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE O opened at $56.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.59.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.2685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 328.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.