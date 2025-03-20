Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,479.1% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $672.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $691.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $822.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $642.00 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $565.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $759.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $973.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.