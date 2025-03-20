Renewable Energy Stocks To Watch Now – March 20th

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Southern, and Quanta Services are the three Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares representing ownership in companies that produce or support energy generation from sustainable sources such as solar, wind, hydro, and geothermal. These stocks offer investors an opportunity to participate in the clean energy transition by potentially benefiting from the growth of industries aiming to reduce reliance on fossil fuels. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

NYSE:PBR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.96. 13,396,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,435,438. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $89.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $17.44.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,789,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,277,430. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. Southern has a 1-year low of $67.53 and a 1-year high of $94.45.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $270.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $227.11 and a 1-year high of $365.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $291.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.

