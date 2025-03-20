Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock Price Down 3.9% – Time to Sell?

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.52. Approximately 19,759,188 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 46,271,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RGTI shares. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.
View Our Latest Research Report on Rigetti Computing
Rigetti Computing Trading Down 9.4 %
Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 51.56% and a negative net margin of 509.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $2,729,851.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,094,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,166.88. This trade represents a 24.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Rigetti Computing
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rigetti Computing Company Profile
Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rigetti Computing
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.