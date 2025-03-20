RM (LON:RM) Announces Earnings Results

RM (LON:RM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 11.80 ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. RM had a negative return on equity of 311.10% and a negative net margin of 24.97%.

RM Stock Performance

LON RM opened at GBX 98.25 ($1.28) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £82.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 108.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 92.97. RM has a 1-year low of GBX 45.61 ($0.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 106 ($1.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

About RM

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: RM TTS, RM Assessment, and RM Technology. The company designs and owns proprietary products for schools; and offers platform delivery of digital assessment and exam marking solutions for accreditors, educators, and learners.

