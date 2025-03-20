RM (LON:RM) Announces Earnings Results

RM (LON:RM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 11.80 ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. RM had a negative return on equity of 311.10% and a negative net margin of 24.97%.
RM Stock Performance
LON RM opened at GBX 98.25 ($1.28) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £82.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 108.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 92.97. RM has a 1-year low of GBX 45.61 ($0.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 106 ($1.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
About RM
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RM
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Aluminum Tariff Woes: Between 2 Stocks, 1 Shines Brighter
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Semtech Rallies on Earnings Beat—Is There More Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for RM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.