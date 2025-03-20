Robert F. Hoffman Sells 2,500 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $49,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,019.17. This represents a 3.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Century Aluminum Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ CENX opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average is $18.70. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $25.39.
Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.27 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.
CENX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.
