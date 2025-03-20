Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RBLX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $762,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Poinciana Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roblox from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Roblox from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Roblox from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Roblox from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.19.
Roblox Trading Up 3.9 %
RBLX stock opened at $58.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.63 and its 200-day moving average is $54.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.11 and a beta of 1.49. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $75.74.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 138,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $9,923,309.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,260,537.62. This trade represents a 51.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $3,007,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 395,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,783,265.10. This represents a 11.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 950,466 shares of company stock worth $61,646,297. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
Read More
