ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Raised to Hold at Macquarie

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

ROHM Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ROHCY opened at $10.72 on Monday. ROHM has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get ROHM alerts:

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

About ROHM

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ROHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROHM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.