Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives $96.71 Average PT from Analysts

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.71.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Roku from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th.

In other Roku news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $77,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,174.90. This represents a 1.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $1,994,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,936.26. This trade represents a 48.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,308 shares of company stock worth $8,213,436 over the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Roku by 369.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Roku by 4,091.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROKU opened at $72.14 on Friday. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $48.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of -81.06 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.09.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

