Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP trimmed its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 91.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,526 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Rollins were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 61,475 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the third quarter worth $1,428,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the third quarter worth $5,102,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 13.7% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 661,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,484,000 after buying an additional 79,546 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 22.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,280,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,323,000 after buying an additional 420,399 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins Price Performance

ROL opened at $52.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23 and a beta of 0.78. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $53.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.45.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 13.76%. Analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $675,217.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,600.68. The trade was a 14.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $171,194.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,602 shares in the company, valued at $509,866.20. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,338 shares of company stock valued at $945,882 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

