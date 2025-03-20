Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$97.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$96.00 to C$97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.14% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PBH. Raymond James set a C$100.00 price objective on Premium Brands and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$101.78.
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.
