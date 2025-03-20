Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$97.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$96.00 to C$97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PBH. Raymond James set a C$100.00 price objective on Premium Brands and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$101.78.

Premium Brands Stock Down 0.9 %

Premium Brands Company Profile

Shares of Premium Brands stock traded down C$0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$75.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,217. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.00. The company has a market cap of C$3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$74.00 and a 1-year high of C$97.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$77.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$83.09.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

