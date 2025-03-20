Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 67,788 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,461,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,788 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $65,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $26.18 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.08.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

