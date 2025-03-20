Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,065,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $134,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3,883.2% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 545,936 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $42.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $321.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $48.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.77.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

