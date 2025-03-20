Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $169.86 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of ServiceNow worth $169,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,077,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,118,867,000 after purchasing an additional 226,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,014,302,000 after buying an additional 502,845 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 499,668.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,211,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,753,828,000 after acquiring an additional 78,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,834,797,000 after acquiring an additional 615,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp downgraded ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,100.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,017.55, for a total value of $297,124.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,080,123.85. This represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total value of $1,287,123.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,564.50. The trade was a 32.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $843.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $979.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $984.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.78 billion, a PE ratio of 123.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.