Royce & Associates LP Acquires 475,949 Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) by 146.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 799,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475,949 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.76% of MaxCyte worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 115,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,339,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the period. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxCyte Stock Up 2.5 %

MXCT stock opened at $3.27 on Thursday. MaxCyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $5.26. The stock has a market cap of $346.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MXCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research set a $6.00 price target on MaxCyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MaxCyte from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

